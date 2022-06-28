Nominal salaries of hired workers in Azerbaijan up by 14.2 pct

28 June 2022 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the average monthly salary of hired workers by 14.2 percent in January-April 2022, bringing the figure to AZN824.7 ($485.1), Azernews reports with reference to the State Statistics Committee.

During the reporting period, the average monthly nominal salary was higher in the mining industry, financial, insurance, professional, scientific, technical, information, communication, transport, and storage sectors.

As of May 1, the number of people employed in the economy increased by 22,900 and amounted to 1.7 billion people. Out of the total number of the employed workforce, around 904,000 are engaged in the public sector and 797,300 in the private sector.

Some 19.6 percent are employed in education, 18.8 percent in trade and repair of transport means, 12.5 percent in industry, 8.2 percent in health care and social services for the population, 7.3 percent in construction, 6.6 percent in public administration and defense, social security, 4.3 percent in transport and warehousing, 3.5 percent in agriculture, forestry and fishing, 3.4 percent in professional, scientific and technical activities, 1.9 percent in financial and insurance activities and 13.9 percent in other economic sectors.

