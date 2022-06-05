Azerbaijani oil major top manager says more countries want to buy gas via SGC

5 June 2022 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

More and more countries are interested in buying gas from the Southern Gas Corridor pipeline, Azerbaijani State Oil Company Vice-President for Investments and Marketing Elshad Nasirov told the 27th Baku Energy Forum, Azernews reports.

"Currently, it is planned to increase its [the pipeline's] throughput capacity, and at the same time, to increase gas output in the country," he said.

He added that the commissioning of the SGC allowed Azerbaijan to strengthen its role as an exporter of natural gas in the energy market.

TAP possesses all technical capabilities for expansion

Speaking at the forum, TAP's Managing Director Luca Schieppati stated that the pipeline has all the technical capabilities for expansion.

He added that the TAP infrastructure is ready for energy efficiency and the transition to green energy.

"Thanks to TAP, it has become possible to provide the market with a higher level of liquidity against the backdrop of unprecedented high energy prices,” he opined.

Trans-Caspian gas pipeline

Trans-Caspian Resources energy startup co-founder and co-head Allan Mustard emphasized that the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline project will open up an opportunity for Turkmen gas to reach the countries of the South Caucasus.

Noting that this pipeline will allow delivering an additional 9-12bn cubic meters of gas per year, he added that the project could be completed within four months. In addition, he stated that this project could also contribute to accelerating the process of reducing emissions.

"Turkmen gas will benefit not only Azerbaijan but also other regional countries," he said.

Additionally, Oxford Institute for Energy Studies senior researcher Gulmira Rzayeva stated that there is a way to increase the supply of Turkmen gas to Turkey within swap operations. In this context, she added that Azerbaijan buys gas from Turkmenistan for local consumption.

"We see the possibility of increasing gas production in Turkmenistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan, as well as the potential for increasing gas exports to the EU market," she said.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist; follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz