Azerbaijan to restore dozens of underground water supply systems

It is planned to restore 40 kahriz (underground water supply systems) in the territory of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Barda, Fuzuli, Gazakh, Goranboy, Goygol districts and Ganja, Deputy Chairman Azerbaijan's State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Fuad Huseynov said at an international conference on “Integrated Rural Development for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Communities in Azerbaijan through Revitalization of the Kahriz Water Supply System” project, Trend reports.

"International organizations provided great support to refugees and IDPs in early years of the Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict. The activities of the UN institutions, also the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in this direction deserve special attention,” Huseynov said.

“Their work in relation to IDPs is highly appreciated. Project to restore irrigation systems in Azerbaijan is being implemented together with various donor organizations of IOM since 1999. To date, 10 projects related to the restoration have been implemented, including the “Integrated Rural Development for IDPs Communities in Azerbaijan through Revitalization of the Kahriz Water Supply System” project ", Huseynov noted.

This project is implemented by representative office of IOM in Azerbaijan with the financial support of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

The living conditions and water supply of the settlements, where 8,000 people live, will improve as a result of the project," Huseynov added.

