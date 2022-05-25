Legalize Law Firm celebrates its one-year anniversary

25 May 2022 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Legalize was established in May 2021 by its founding partners Fuad Gashamov and Ruslan Bayramov, as a full-service law firm. A remarkable milestone has been passed and Legalize team is proud to announce that it celebrates its one-year anniversary.

During this one year, the number of our employees has increased to 8 and we served more than 25 clients, including, but not limited to the state authorities, state-owned companies, public legal entities, local private companies, individual entrepreneurs, foreign legal entities, especially UK, Italian, Chinese, Pakistani, Russian, Latvian and UAE companies from different industries.

It is great honor for us to share our work experience performed within this one-year period.

Legalize Law Firm:

Advised Italian company on protection of new varieties of plants and selection achievements;

Drafting several technical safety regulations for the state agency;

Conducted a legal risk assessment of a state-owned company with more than 100 million charter capital;

Provides full-legal services to the prominent local company in the construction industry;

Provided full support and accompanied a subsidiary of Russian wine company in the investment competition in Azerbaijan;

Successfully represented a Chinese company in multi-million USD disputes in the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan;

Successfully represented a local fintech company in the State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Rights Protection;

Provided UK law firm with the legal opinion as to the matters of Azerbaijani law related to currency regulation;

Represented the largest UK oil and gas company in the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan;

Successfully registered several trademarks for local companies;

Provided full legal support to the state authority carrying out policy to develop the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan;

Conducted several trainings for the local individual entrepreneurs in Shamakhi and Balakan region of Azerbaijan in cooperation with the respective regional centers for the development of small and medium-sized businesses;

Recently established a subsidiary of Latvian company in Azerbaijan.

Legalize became a member of the working groups on “Enforcement of contracts, resolution of disputes, closure and bankruptcy of an enterprise, judicial system and rule of law” and “Real Estate” of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Legalize also joined American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Azerbaijan in early 2022.

Legalize Law Firm looks forward to meeting new challenges and continuing to advise, support, and represent its clients, in dispute resolution, corporate, employment, regulatory, intellectual property, compliance, public procurement and other legal services with empathy, synergy, reliability, individual approach, proactivity and perfection.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.legalize.az/en

