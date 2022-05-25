Azerbaijani currency rates for May 25

25 May 2022 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat as of May 25, 2022 was set at 1.7 and 1.8199 manat respectively, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR).

The manat rate in relation to world currencies on May 25:

Currencies Official exchange rate 1 US dollar USD 1,7 1 euro EUR 1,8199 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,2090 1 Argentine peso ARS 0,0143 100 Belarus ruble BYN 0,6186 1 Brazil real BRL 0,3527 1 UAE dirham AED 0,4628 1 South African rand ZAR 0,1084 100 South Korean won KRW 0,1345 1 Czech koruna CZK 0,0739 1 Chilean peso CLP 0,2047 1 Chinese yuan CNY 0,2549 1 Danish krone DKK 0,2446 1 Georgian lari GEL 0,5944 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 0,2166 1 Indian rupee INR 0,0219 1 British pound GBP 2,1313 100 Indonesian rupiah IDR 0,0116 100 Iranian rials IRR 0,0040 1 Swedish krona SEK 0,1738 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,7665 1 Israeli shekel ILS 0,5077 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,3257 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,5586 1 Kazakh tenge KZT 0,0041 1 Kyrgyz som KGS 0,0208 100 Lebanese pound LBP 0,1126 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 0,3870 1 Mexican peso MXN 0,0856 1 Moldovan leu MDL 0,0890 1 Egyptian pound EGP 0,0918 1 Norwegian krone NOK 0,1777 100 Uzbek soum UZS 0,0153 1 Polish zloty PLN 0,3958 1 Russian ruble RUB 0,0307 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,2380 1 Saudi riyal SAR 0,4533 1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF) XDR 2,2948 1 Turkish lira TRY 0,1052 1 Taiwan dollar TWD 0,0574 1 Tajik somoni TJS 0,1361 1 New Turkmen manat TMT 0,4857 1 Ukrainian hryvna UAH 0,0577 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,3391 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,1058

