Azerbaijan issues startup certificates to several more SMEs

24 May 2022 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) under the Ministry of Economy issued start-up certificates to three more SMEs (small and medium-sized entrprises), Trend reports via the agency.

The certificates were issued for:

- projects of online organization of legal consulting services (E-legal LLC);

- intermediary service for organizing online psychologist services (Psikhosan LLC);

- platform for online sale of agricultural products of individual entrepreneur Javad Ibrahimli.

According to the SMBDA, the number of SMEs in Azerbaijan which received startup certificates has reached 42.

A startup certificate exempts SMEs from paying income tax and tax on income from innovation activities for a period of three years from the date of its receipt.

The micro and small-sized entreprises, projects of which are under development, should apply to the agency for obtaining the startup certificates.

---