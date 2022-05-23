Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

23 May 2022 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 58.344 manat (1.9 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,093.796 manat, down by 53.3528 manat (1.7 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold May 9 3,189.0385 May 16 3,073.8975 May 10 3,168.2220 May 17 3,100.7490 May 11 3,126.0195 May 18 3,075.8695 May 12 3,147.5840 May 19 3,086.2225 May 13 3,104.8800 May 20 3,132.2415 Average weekly 3,147.1488 Average weekly 3,093.7960

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 1.543 manat (4.32 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.557 manat, reducing by 0.2334 manat (0.63 percent) compared to the previous week. Change in price of one ounce of silver May 9 38.1095 May 16 35.7221 May 10 37.5006 May 17 36.6957 May 11 36.5585 May 18 36.6359 May 12 36.3780 May 19 36,4660 May 13 35.4051 May 20 37.2651 Average weekly 36.7903 Average weekly 36.5570

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 26.86 manat (1.67 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,611.668 manat, which was 37.4901 manat (2.27 percent) less than the previous week. Change in price of one ounce of platinum May 9 1,629.4840 May 16 1,609.1690 May 10 1,640.7125 May 17 1,605.8200 May 11 1,665.3710 May 18 1,620.8905 May 12 1,678.7670 May 19 1,586.4315 May 13 1,631.4560 May 20 1,636.0290 Average weekly 1,649.1581 Average weekly 1,611.6680

The price of an ounce of palladium increased by 110.8145 manat (3.33 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,418.4025 manat, down by 113.9153 manat (3.22 percent) compared to the previous week. Change in price of one ounce of palladium May 9 3,711.1170 May 16 3,327.8265 May 10 3,654.3030 May 17 3,402.5670 May 11 3,517.3680 May 18 3,473.0490 May 12 3,459.7890 May 19 3,449.9290 May 13 3,319.0120 May 20 3,438.6410 Average weekly 3,532.3178 Average weekly 3,418.4025

---