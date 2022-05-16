Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on May 18, Azernews reports citing Belta.

"The focus of the visit is concrete and practical. If the Azerbaijani side is not interested in some directions, they have more profitable offers from other states, then we need to find new ones. Look for opportunities to increase trade. Today it is necessary to get a real snapshot of the situation and determine the growth points that we must promote and discuss in detail," Roman Golovchenko said.

It should be noted that the two-day visit program includes meetings with the country's leadership, a visit to the Ganja automobile plant, international exhibitions Caspian Agro and Inter Food, as well as industrial enterprise Iglim.

A business meeting between the business circles of Belarus and Azerbaijan is also planned as part of the visit.

Diplomatic relations between the countries were established on June 11, 1993. The two countries are cooperating in various fields of economy, such as agriculture, transport, remote sensing services, etc.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $424.4 million, with the exports accounting for $295.5 million and imports for $128.9 million in 2021.

Railway passenger coaches, fiberboard of wood, butter, medicaments, furniture, wood sawn or chipped lengthwise, beef, electric transformers, and cheese are the main export goods to Azerbaijan. From Azerbaijan Belarus imports polymers of propylene, tomatoes, fruits, nuts, fresh fruits, fruit and vegetable juices, and others.

Since 2007, a number of joint projects in the field of industrial cooperation have been launched including assembly lines of Belarusian tractors and trucks. The leader of the Belarusian-Azerbaijani cooperation in the sphere of industrial cooperation is the Ganja automobile plant.

At a meeting with representatives of the public and expert community, Belarus, and foreign media in 2019, President Alexander Lukashenko stressed that relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan are an example of relations between the two Christian and Muslim states.

---