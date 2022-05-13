By Trend

The Azerikimya Production Association of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) plans to complete full automation of production in the first quarter of 2023. Director of the Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant under Azerikimya Ogtay Niftaliyev told Trend.

According to Niftaliyev, this project envisages construction of a dry gas purification unit, a propane-propylene fraction purification unit, an ethylene and propylene storage warehouse, hydrogen production and enrichment units.

"The implementation of the project will increase the annual production of ethylene from 100,000-120,000 to 210,000 tons, propylene - from 80,000-90,000 to 170,000 tons, as well as extend the lifetime of the enterprise by 20-25 years," he said.

Moreover, the implementation of the project will allow provide SOCAR Polymer with raw materials for the production of polypropylene and high-density polyethylene, added the director.

According to Azerikimya, the necessary volumes out of 210,000 tons of ethylene and 170,000 tons of propylene, depending on their production capacities will be supplied to SOCAR Polymer plants. The rest of the ethylene will be used for the production of high-density polyethylene at the plant of Azerikimya.

---

