By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Apr. 18
|
1.7
|
Apr. 25
|
1.7
|
Apr. 19
|
1.7
|
Apr. 26
|
1.7
|
Apr. 20
|
1.7
|
Apr. 27
|
1.7
|
Apr. 21
|
1.7
|
Apr. 28
|
1.7
|
Apr. 22
|
1.7
|
Apr. 29
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0428 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0302 and amounted to 1.8081 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Apr. 18
|
1.8347
|
Apr. 25
|
1.8315
|
Apr. 19
|
1.8313
|
Apr. 26
|
1.8237
|
Apr. 20
|
1.8391
|
Apr. 27
|
1.8101
|
Apr. 21
|
1.8425
|
Apr. 28
|
1.7867
|
Apr. 22
|
1.8438
|
Apr. 29
|
1.7887
|
Average weekly
|
1.8383
|
Average weekly
|
1.8081
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has risen by 0.0014 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.0020 manat and reached 0.0228 manat per ruble.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Apr. 18
|
0.0204
|
Apr. 25
|
0.0220
|
Apr. 19
|
0.0209
|
Apr. 26
|
0.0225
|
Apr. 20
|
0.0211
|
Apr. 27
|
0.0229
|
Apr. 21
|
0.0206
|
Apr. 28
|
0.0231
|
Apr. 22
|
0.0210
|
Apr. 29
|
0.0234
|
Average weekly
|
0.0208
|
Average weekly
|
0.0228
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0004 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.001 manat and totaled 0.1149 manat per Turkish lira.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Apr. 18
|
0.1162
|
Apr. 25
|
0.1153
|
Apr. 19
|
0.1160
|
Apr. 26
|
0.1150
|
Apr. 20
|
0.1160
|
Apr. 27
|
0.1148
|
Apr. 21
|
0.1159
|
Apr. 28
|
0.1147
|
Apr. 22
|
0.1156
|
Apr. 29
|
0.1149
|
Average weekly
|
0.1159
|
Average weekly
|
0.1149
