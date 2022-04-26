By Trend

Russia's Azimuth Airlines JSC is ready to carry out regular passenger transport on the Astrakhan-Baku route up to four times a week, Governor of the Russian Astrakhan region Igor Babushkin wrote on his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

The governor expressed hope the direct flights would be resumed.

He also noted that the issue of expanding interregional cooperation was addressed during his visit to Baku.

"We are interested in signing an agreement with Azerbaijan's Absheron region. Our regions have a lot in common: we develop agriculture, process agricultural raw materials and are prepared to cooperate actively. I am sure that establishing direct contacts at the regional level will open up new prospects for us," the statement said.

---

