Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency and Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision have discussed bilateral cooperation in the sphere of food security.

During the meeting held between the representatives of the two institutions, they discussed the future bilateral cooperation within the framework of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

The parties agreed to continue cooperation on the signed documents and to speed up work on agreeing on draft documents under preparation. In addition, they agreed to hold consultations and exchange experience on the creation of animal disease-free zones, the organization of their diagnostics and veterinary control.

The sides also agreed to continue cooperation on epizootic measures to create an immune zone in the border areas and develop drugs for use in veterinary medicine.

The agreement was reached to continue cooperation between the Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute, All-Russian Research Institute of Biological Plant Protection, and All-Russian Scientific Research Institute for Fundamental and Applied Parasitology of Animals and Plant.

Russia’s agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor has fully lifted the ban on tomato imports from Azerbaijan in March 2022. To recall, on December 10, 2020, Rosselkhoznadzor prohibited the export of Azerbaijani tomatoes and apples, citing the need to "prevent the import and spread" of pesticides into Russia.

Azerbaijan is a major fruit and vegetable supplier to Russia. The country ranked first in supplies of fresh and chilled tomatoes. In the list of Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports, last year tomatoes ranked third, accounting for $160.2 million.

Azerbaijan and Russia have mutual cooperation in different fields, such as economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. More than 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

