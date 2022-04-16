By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 56.1255 manat (1.7 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,338.268 manat, up by 68.612 manat (2.1 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Apr. 4
|
3,259.801
|
Apr. 11
|
3,259.801
|
Apr. 5
|
3,277.3705
|
Apr. 12
|
3,277.3705
|
Apr. 6
|
3,265.717
|
Apr. 13
|
3,265.717
|
Apr. 7
|
3,267.366
|
Apr. 14
|
3,267.366
|
Apr. 8
|
3,278.025
|
Apr. 15
|
3,278.025
|
Average weekly
|
3,269.656
|
Average weekly
|
3,338.268
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 1.4684 manat (3.49 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 43.0964 manat, increasing by 1.3479 manat (3.23 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Apr. 4
|
41.7979
|
Apr. 11
|
42.0210
|
Apr. 5
|
41.5888
|
Apr. 12
|
42.8488
|
Apr. 6
|
41.2684
|
Apr. 13
|
43.2905
|
Apr. 7
|
41.3228
|
Apr. 14
|
43.8324
|
Apr. 8
|
42.7645
|
Apr. 15
|
43.4894
|
Average weekly
|
41.7485
|
Average weekly
|
43.0964
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has grown by 12.75 manat (0.76 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum reached 1,676.7695 manat, which was 24.0448 manat (1.45 percent) more than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Apr. 4
|
1,679.8210
|
Apr. 11
|
1,674.2705
|
Apr. 5
|
1,676.6845
|
Apr. 12
|
1,678.8435
|
Apr. 6
|
1,647.1385
|
Apr. 13
|
1,658.7750
|
Apr. 7
|
1,620.8735
|
Apr. 14
|
1,684.9380
|
Apr. 8
|
1,639.106
|
Apr. 15
|
1,687.0205
|
Average weekly
|
1,652.7247
|
Average weekly
|
1,676.7695
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan has lowered by 220.1245 manat (5.19 percent) this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 4,115.333 manat, up by 254.4696 manat (6.59 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Apr. 4
|
3,920.6505
|
Apr. 11
|
4,242.4860
|
Apr. 5
|
3,894.972
|
Apr. 12
|
4,190.0750
|
Apr. 6
|
3,829.76
|
Apr. 13
|
4,073.3020
|
Apr. 7
|
3,804.8295
|
Apr. 14
|
4,048.4395
|
Apr. 8
|
3,854.104
|
Apr. 15
|
4,022.3615
|
Average weekly
|
3,860.8632
|
Average weekly
|
4,115.3330
