By Ayya Lmahamad

Rauf Gurbanov, the head of the Energy Ministry's economy department, has stated that Azerbaijan may begin producing hydrogen, Trend reported on March 28.

He made the remarks at a press conference on "Operation of environmentally friendly vehicles and a clean environment in Azerbaijan".

Gurbanov stated that hydrogen production is reflected in Azerbaijan's long-term strategy by 2050.

"Moreover, Azerbaijan is discussing not only the issue of hydrogen manufacture for fuel but also for export," he added.

Electric cars

Speaking about electric cars, Gurbanov noted that Azerbaijan plans to expand the infrastructure for its use. He added that it is also planned to build the necessary infrastructure for electric vehicles in parking lots.

“Moreover, the work is carried out to install the charging stations for electric and hybrid cars in parking lots. Benefits are also envisaged in case of using toll roads by environmentally friendly cars,” he said.

In this regard, he stated that the country currently has 33 charging stations for electric vehicles. There are 22 in Baku and 11 in the surrounding regions.

"The number of stations is planned to increase as the number of electric vehicles in Azerbaijan grows. Charging stations should be installed at a distance of no more than 25 kilometers from each other in accordance with the recommendation of Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPSCO). Our ministry is considering this recommendation," he said.

He added that renewable energy sources can be used at charging stations in Azerbaijan's regions.

Customs fees exemption

Tariel Alverdiyev, a representative of the State Customs Committee, stated that the committee had sent relevant documents to the government in order for environmentally friendly car importers to be completely exempt from customs fees and duties.

He stated that imports of electric vehicles into Azerbaijan, as well as domestic sales of electric vehicles, will be VAT-free beginning in 2022.

"Customs duties on imports of cars with an engine capacity of more than 3,000 cubic centimeters were increased in Azerbaijan to reduce their import. Since the beginning of this year, such cars haven’t been imported to Azerbaijan,” he said.

The import of hybrid vehicles into Azerbaijan has increased by 1,300 units since early 2022 when compared to the same period last year, he added.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz