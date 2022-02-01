By Trend

The monetary base in Azerbaijan grew on an annual basis, Trend reports citing the Central Bank of the country (CBA).

According to the CBA, as of January 31, 2022, this indicator amounted to 14 billion manat ($8.2 billion), up by 9.9 percent compared to January 31 of last year.

At the same time, the monetary base declined by 3.8 billion manat ($2.2 billion), or 21.7 percent since January 1, 2022.

The monetary base includes cash and free banking and required reserves of commercial banks in circulation.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 1)

---

