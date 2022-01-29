By Ayya Lmahamad

Engineering and geological studies have begun in Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park as part of construction-installation work since January 26, the Economy Ministry has reported.

During the studies, the physical and mechanical properties of the soil, the composition and lithological description of the rocks will be determined.

At the same time, construction and installation works are carried out in the Aghdam Industrial Park. Topographic planning for an area of 74.14 hectares has been completed.

One of the areas with great potential for innovative economic development is the establishment of industrial parks. On May 28, 2021, the decree establishing the Aghdam Industrial Park was signed.

Aghdam's Industrial Park is already under construction as part of the overall plan. It will be divided into social and technical zones, with food, light industry, services, and large industrial enterprises. In the Industry Park, bases for the sale of building materials and a vehicle park will be established.

It is planned to open the enterprises producing building materials, meat and dairy factories, establish a wine and feed production, produce and process fertilizers, organize the packing of agricultural products, produce canned fruits and vegetables.

Aghdam's strategic and geographical location will expand the possibilities to turn it into an industrial center of the Karabakh region.

Aghdam was occupied by Armenian forces in the war in 1993. Azerbaijan regained control over the region under the November 10, 2020, trilateral ceasefire deal that ended the 44-day second Karabakh war.

