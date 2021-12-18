By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 27.7 manat (0.04 percent) this week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,035.314 manat, increasing by 4.784 manat (0.15 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Dec. 6 3,032.7 Dec. 13 3,036.8 Dec. 7 3,021 Dec. 14 3,035.8 Dec. 8 3,039.1 Dec. 15 3,010.3 Dec. 9 3,035.9 Dec. 16 3,029.2 Dec. 10 3,024 Dec. 17 3,064.5 Average weekly 3,030.53 Average weekly 3,035.314

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.272 manat (0.7 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 37.7294 manat, which is by 0.4 percent less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Dec. 6 38.25 Dec. 13 37.863 Dec. 7 37.898 Dec. 14 37.775 Dec. 8 38.223 Dec. 15 37.243 Dec. 9 38.155 Dec. 16 37.632 Dec. 10 37.416 Dec. 17 38.135 Average weekly 37.8838 Average weekly 37.7294

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan shrank by 31 manat (1.9 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,587.9 manat, which is by 1.8 percent less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Dec. 6 1,601.7 Dec. 13 1,624.6 Dec. 7 1,602.1 Dec. 14 1,585.7 Dec. 8 1,639.8 Dec. 15 1,565.6 Dec. 9 1,632.8 Dec. 16 1,570.1 Dec. 10 1,607.8 Dec. 17 1,593.6 Average weekly 1,601.7 Average weekly 1,587.907

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 103.3 manat (3.41 percent) this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 2,888.188 manat, which is 243.4 manat (9.2 percent) less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Dec. 6 3,080.4 Dec. 13 3,029.1 Dec. 7 3,139.1 Dec. 14 2,873.8 Dec. 8 3,163.3 Dec. 15 2,785 Dec. 9 3,184.5 Dec. 16 2,827.3 Dec. 10 3,090.7 Dec. 17 2,925.8 Average weekly 3,131.598 Average weekly 2,888.188

