By Trend

Azerbaijan’s budget revenues are expected to surpass 100 million manat ($58.8 million) through increase of some state duties, Deputy Finance Minister Azer Bayramov said, Trend reports on Nov. 1.

Bayramov made the remark during discussions of amendments to the law “On state duty” at a meeting of Azerbaijan’s parliamentary committee for economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship.

The amendments envisage an increase in the amount of some state duties and the introduction of new ones.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz