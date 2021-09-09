By Trend

The restrictions imposed by Russia on the import of agricultural products make it necessary to revise the export strategy of Azerbaijan, Elkhan Mikailov, head of the Staff of the Food Safety Agency (APB) told Trend as part of the author’s video project "Relevant with Sahil Karimli".

The owners of small agricultural farms should understand the need to work under new conditions and meet the requirements, Mikailov said.

"The main segment of small farms should be the domestic market. In developed countries, there are special mechanisms for imports, which are engaged in small farms. Our country is also implementing appropriate measures in this direction,” he noted.

On the initiative of the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Agriculture, a number of cooperatives have already been created.

The Food Safety Agency has received a corresponding permit for these cooperatives from the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance.

---

