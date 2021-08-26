By Trend

Azerbaijan has approved a state standard on road construction, Trend reports citing the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy.

According to the service, the standard is called AZS EN 13282-2: 2021 ‘Hydraulic road adhesives. Part 2: Hydraulic road adhesives of normal hardening - Composition, technical conditions and compliance criteria’.

The standard was approved to improve the quality of building materials produced in the country and ensure safety in construction by ‘Azerbaijan Institute for Standardization of State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of Consumer Market under Ministry of Economy’ public legal entity on the basis of the proposal of the Technical Committee for Standardization of Building Materials, Products and Structures.

The new standard contains international requirements for foundations, protective layers, hydraulic road adhesives, curing under normal conditions on highways and railways, at airports and other infrastructure facilities.

