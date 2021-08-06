By Ayya Lmahamad

The opening of the customs checkpoints on the Azerbaijani-Russian border will increase the import and export potential of both countries, Azerbaijani State Customs Committee has reported.

The statement was made during the meeting of the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan delegation headed by Adviser on Customs Issues of the embassy Georgy Peschanykh with customs officers.

During the meeting, the delegation familiarized themselves with the activities of the Samur and Khanoba customs checkpoints on the Azerbaijani-Russian border.

“The opening of the customs checkpoints will further increase the import and export potential of both countries, facilitate the implementation of border crossing processes, increase the attractiveness of transport corridors in the region and increase the volume of goods transported along these corridors,” the statement reads.

The sides also discussed the acceleration of the border crossing process, and the organization of joint activities to eliminate seasonal congestion at customs posts.

Moreover, the meeting participants exchanged views on increasing the volume of goods transported by rail. In addition, they stressed the importance of further strengthening cooperation at the level of the working group established between the customs authorities of the two countries, to promptly eliminate problems arising at border crossings.

The meeting was attended by State Customs Committee Northern Territorial Main Customs Department Head Parviz Rahimov, International Cooperation Department Head Dilaver Farzaliyev, Main Department for the Organization of the Work of Customs Border Checkpoints Head Mubariz Mustafayev, Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan Adviser on Customs Issues Georgy Peschanykh, Azerbaijan Representative Office of the Russian export center Head Nuri Guliyev, Russian Trade Representative in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.6 billion in 2020, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.3 billion in the first half of 2021.

