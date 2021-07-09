By Ayya Lmahamad

Baku increased the trade turnover with Jakarta by 64 percent, bringing the volume to $27 million during the first five months of 2021, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said while receiving Indonesian Ambassador Hildi Hamid, the ministry's press service reported on July 9.

During the meeting, it was noted that there are more opportunities to increase the mutual trade.

Jabbarov stressed that Azerbaijan is interested in expanding relations with Indonesia, noting the importance of strengthening the legal framework for cooperation development.

In turn, the ambassador shared his views on the economic and trade relations' development. He noted that Indonesian companies are interested in cooperation in transportation and textiles, as well as in reconstruction projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

High on the agenda of the meeting was the development of relations in industry, agriculture, SMBs, tourism, etc, increase of mutual trade turnover, creation of a joint working group on economic cooperation and establishment of relations between business circles. In addition, the parties discussed participation of entrepreneurs of the two countries in international exhibitions in Azerbaijan and Indonesia, as well as holding an Azerbaijani-Indonesian business meeting in the format of a business forum.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Indonesia amounted to $30.7 million in 2020.

