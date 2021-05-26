By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan might open more female empowerment centers known as Women Resource Centers (WRC) in Barda, Tartar and Aghjabadi regions.

The opening of the centers was discussed by Head of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Bahar Muradova, British Ambassador James Sharp and the UNDP Resident Representative Alessandro Fracassetti on May 25.

There are currently nine Women Resource Centers in Azerbaijan that serve to promote gender equality and strengthen women’s entrepreneurial skills, helping them to overcome socio-economic challenges.

Established in 2011 by the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs and UNDP, with generous funding and support from USAID, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, UN Women in Georgia, the European Union, and the Coca-Cola Foundation, WRCs provide a safe space for women to share ideas on improving their livelihoods through economic empowerment.

To date, free trainings have been offered to over 6,200 women in human and economic rights, and skills such as business development, accounting, financial literacy, and computer science.

Founded in 1998, the State Committee on Family, Women and Children’s Problems is actively working on combating domestic violence in the democratic society, an education campaign conducted among the children needed in special care for prevention of violence human trafficking, exploitation of children labor, early marriages, etc.

It’s worth mentioning that Azerbaijan was the first country in the Muslim East to give women the right to vote. Azerbaijani women are closely involved in the country's political, economic, cultural and other areas.

