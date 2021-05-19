By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry and the country’s largest brewing company Carlsberg Azerbaijan have signed a memorandum of understanding.

Signed on May 18, the MoU stipulates that Carlsberg Azerbaijan will work on localization of raw material base, modernization of the enterprise, reduction of losses and improvement of safety measures in the workplace. Under the MoU, it is also planned to invest more than AZN 25 million ($14.7M) in export of beer produced in the country, as well as in commercial projects aimed at the development of production in 2021-2025.

Additionally, the parties have agreed to cooperate in export projects in order to increase the competitiveness of “Made in Azerbaijan” products.

Addressing the meeting, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said that with the memorandum, the company intends to significantly reduce imports of raw materials by 2025 by supporting beer barley production in Azerbaijan. He added that expansion and localization of production will also increase of export opportunities and promote employment.

“The Ministry of Economy is ready to support the increase of the export potential of the company, cooperating within the framework of export support mechanisms. This cooperation will serve to increase exports of products under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand to foreign markets and ensure their competitiveness,” the minister added.

Writing on his official Twitter page, Jabbarov stressed that the signed memorandum “is aiming to achieve fully localized production cycle by one of the major international investors in Azerbaijan, growing use of local contractors and new export opportunities for locally produced beer”.

Furthermore, Carlsberg Group Vice President for Central and Eastern Europe Lars Lehmann underlined that the signed memorandum is a good example of business support in Azerbaijan.

“The openness of the state to the dialogue, the level of interaction with business, fight against "shadow economy" create a basis for development of our business. This approach to the dialogue between the government and business in Azerbaijan is an indicator of far-sighted policy of the Azerbaijani leadership,” he stated.

The meeting was also attended by State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under Economy Ministry representatives, Carlsberg Group Vice President for Central and Eastern Europe Lars Lehmann, Carlsberg Azerbaijan General Director Vyacheslav Maltsev and Carslberg Group regional representatives.

