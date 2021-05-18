By Trend

The Centers for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) under the Azerbaijani Agency for SMEs are organizing business trainings in Baku, Sumgayit, Khachmaz, Yevlakh and Shaki cities, Trend reports referring to a source in the agency.

According to the source, the trainings are held both online and directly in the centers themselves, given the requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professional experts provide consulting services to SMEs, start-ups and individuals willing to create their own business.

Participation in the trainings is free.

Information about their holding in May can be obtained here or at www.kobim.az.

The trainings cover areas such as business planning and development, marketing and sales, finance, taxes, insurance, human resource management, legislation in the field of export and entrepreneurship.

