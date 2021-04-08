By Ayya Lmahamad

The revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan from taxes reached AZN 2.08 billion ($1.2bn) in the first quarter of the year, the country's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page on April 8.

The minister noted that state budget revenues from taxes resulted in 121.1 percent of the forecasted amount.

He added that extra revenues to the budget amounted to AZN 363.8 million ($213.9M), of which AZN 211.1 million ($124.1M) fell to the non-oil and gas sector.

It was earlier reported that the state budget revenues for 2021 are projected at AZN 25.4 billion ($14.9bn), which is 33.6 percent of the GDP. In the meantime, state budget expenditures are projected at AZN 2.8 billion ($1.6bn), or 37.7 percent of GDP.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz