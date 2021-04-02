By Trend

The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on April 2 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on April 2 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 33.4135 manat or $19.655 (1.15 percent) and amounted to 2,943.5075 manat or $1,731.475 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 86.53 manat or $50.9 (1.94 percent) and amounted to 4,538.5495 manat ($2,669.735).

The price of silver increased by 1.1323 manat or 66 cents (2.74 percent) and amounted to 42.4661 manat ($24.98).

The price of platinum increased by 44.982 manat or $26.46 (2.23 percent) and amounted to 2.061,25 manat ($1,212.5).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 27.846 manat or $16.38 (1 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 51.1785 manat or $30.105 (2.5 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 2.0182 manat or $3.13 (4.5 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 539.8605 manat or $1.187 (13.5 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 249.5345 manat or $146.785 (9.3 percent), silver grew by 18.6715 manat or $10.98 (78.5 percent), palladium rose by 663.714 manat or $390.42 (17.1 percent) and platinum increased by 834.156 manat or $490.68 (68 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) April 2, 2021 2,943.5075 42.4661 2,061.25 4,538.5495 April 1, 2021 2,910.094 41.3338 2,016.268 4,452.0195 March 2, 2021 2,915.6615 44.4843 2,010.0715 3,998.689 April 2, 2020 2,693.973 23.7946 1,227.094 3,874.8355 Change in a day: in man. 33.4135 1.1323 44.982 86.53 in % 1.15 2.74 2.23 1.94 Change in a month in man. 27.846 -2.0182 51.1785 539.8605 in % 1 -4.5 2.5 13.5 Change in a year in man. 249.5345 18.6715 834.156 663.714 in % 9.3 78.5 68 17.1

