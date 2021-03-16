Azercell became the first company to have a low-energy sensors network based on Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

The cities and villages to be built in the liberated territories by order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, should be based on the "Smart City" and the "Smart Village" concepts and the latest technologies should be applied there. Regarding this concept, Azercell was the first company to test the network infrastructure for ensuring the Internet connection of the devices to be used in various solutions in the "Smart City" and the "Smart Village" projects.

Aiming to significantly improve the quality of life of its customers through the application of new technologies Azercell Telecom will also serve this purpose by participating in the "Smart City" and the "Smart Village" projects.

The infrastructure of this concept is based on high technology, and some of the devices used in the provision of services in these projects can operate on Azercell’s current 2G/3G/LTE network.

However, in some solutions, digital data needs to be transmitted to the central system by using special low-energy sensors and devices (e.g. water/gas meters, sensors used in agriculture, etc.) having small batteries. To support this type of sensors and devices, mobile operators offer a "low-energy network" (NB-IoT - Narrow-Band Internet of Things) function in the LTE network. Azercell Telecom also applied this opportunity to its network, carried out the necessary tests, and prepared the network to provide services and cooperation to its subscribers.

For example, the following devices are widely used in the world:

Door open sensors - also referred to as magnetic sensors or entry sensors - are devices that indicate whether a door is open or closed in surveillance systems and play a critical role in further improving and ensuring high quality of security systems.

Water or fuel level sensors - particularly suitable for outdoor or underground tanks. It allows the measurement of the liquid level, between the top of the tank and the level of water or fuel.

Gas sensor – low-power gas detection system is used to detect the leakage and alert the user for preventing the leakage.

Car parking sensor - enables to monitor parking spots and reserved areas.

Smart tracker - exceedingly profitable for companies in terms of tracking goods and production assets, lower losses, and cost savings through IoT-based technology solutions.

Trash box filled sensor - real-time data gives the necessary feedback which reduces scheduling costs so trash bins are only collected when full. This real-time monitoring and historic monitoring allows for better route planning and scheduling.

Due to the more efficient use of energy resources in the "Smart City" and the "Smart Village", the adverse impact of processes on the environment and human health is minimized.

The main idea of ​​these systems is to integrate and manage all possible services and facilities of administrative territories in a single computerized system. Efficient use of assets and resources is ensured through data collection using various electronic and digital methods and sensors.

The concepts of "Smart city" and "Smart village", thanks to their various advantages and positive aspects, will undoubtedly become an integral part of megacities, as well as small and medium-sized cities in the future. The application of "smart" systems means improving the environment, saving time, reducing security costs, in general, the more efficient activity of the city, the development of agriculture based on the latest technologies, and high productivity.

Azercell, as a guide for its customers to the world of future technologies, allows them to live and work in a more comfortable, "smart" environment through the unlimited opportunities and telecommunication technologies provided by IoT (Internet of Things) in modern times.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services.

Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 89.3%; and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Platinum Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

The mobile operator is the only company in the country to receive the title of "Company of the Year" in the communication sector among hundreds of organizations in The World’s Premier Business STEVIE Awards.

The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Stevie Award. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

