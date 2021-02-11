By Trend

The expected partial resumption of face-to-face education in Azerbaijani universities has not yet affected the rental housing prices, Director of the Azerbaijani MBA Group consulting company, real estate expert Nusrat Ibrahimov, told Trend.

"There is still no revival and activity in this market, everyone took a wait-and-see attitude. If university education is resumed, the cost of rental housing will show an upward trend," said the expert.

From February 15, in the universities of Azerbaijan, face-to-face education on professions that require practical training will be restored. Accordingly, the physical presence of students will also be ensured.

---

