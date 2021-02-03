By Trend

The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 3 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Feb. 3 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 24.429 manat or $14.37 (0.77 percent) and amounted to 3,129.989 manat or $1,841.17 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 2.4201 manat or $1.423 (5.02 percent) and amounted to 45.8285 manat ($26.95).

The price of platinum decreased by 28.8065 manat or $16.945 (1.52 percent) and amounted to 1,869.405 manat ($1,099.65).

The price of palladium decreased by 12.8775 manat or $7.575 (0.34 percent) and amounted to 3,826.5215 manat ($2.250).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 75.1315 manat or $44.195 (2.3 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 62.662 manat or $36.86 (3.5 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 0.9153 manat or 53 cents (2 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 156.5615 manat or $92.095 (3.9 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 442.2805 manat or $260.165 (16.5 percent), silver grew by 15.5053 manat or $9.120 (51.1 percent), palladium decreased by 64.0815 manat or $37.695 (1.6 percent) and platinum increased by 240.2015 manat or $141.295 (14.7 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Feb. 3, 2021 3,129.989 45.8285 1,869.405 3,826.5215 Feb. 2, 2021 3,154.418 48.2486 1,898.2115 3,839.399 Jan. 3, 2020 3,205.1205 44.9132 1,806.743 3,983.083 Feb. 3, 2020 2,687.7085 30.3232 1,629.2035 3,890.603 Change in a day: in man. -24.429 -2.4201 -28.8065 -12.8775 in % -0.77 -5.02 -1.52 -0.34 Change in a month in man. -75.1315 0.9153 62.662 -156.5615 in % -2.3 2 3.5 -3.9 Change in a year in man. 442.2805 15.5053 240.2015 -64.0815 in % 16.5 51.1 14.7 -1.6

