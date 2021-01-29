By Trend

The transportation of new types of cargo from Turkey to China along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway has begun, the subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, ADY Container LLC, told Trend.

According to the company message, ADY Container continues activities as part of the process of diversifying routes and increasing the transit capabilities of Azerbaijan.

The train coming from Ankara (Turkey) to the Chinese city of Xi'an is a new logistics product presented by ADY Container LLC together with partners in Turkey, Georgia, and Kazakhstan, the message reads.

The train consists of 42 units of 40-foot containers, the company noted.

This another export train of Turkey, carrying inorganic substances used in industry, will move along the BTK railway and after arriving at the Baku port will be sent to the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan using a feeder ship, the message said.

The train operators are members of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Consortium - ADY Container (Azerbaijan), KTZ Express (Kazakhstan), GR Logistics (Georgia), and Pacific Eurasia Logistics (Turkey).

“The train will pass the distance of 7,792 kilometers,” added the company.

