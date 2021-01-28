By Ayya Lmahamad

Business entities are being set up in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories as part of restoration and reconstruction work.

Kapital Bank has set up an ATM and a payment terminal in the liberated Hadrut.

The terminal will enable citizens to refill the balance of cards and current accounts, apply for a loan or BirKart, pay for credits, utilities, communications, television and internet, advance payment, alimony, insurance, court, municipal, tax payments, transfer money through "Xəzri", pay fines, for education and a number of other services.

In addition, in the near future, it will be possible to refill the balance of Azerigas and Azersu smart meters through the terminal.

It should be noted that earlier an ATM and payment terminal of Kapital Bank was installed in Shusha and Gubadli.

Earlier, the International Bank of Azerbaijan installed its first non-cash payment center in liberated Shusha city after its liberation from 28 years of Armenian occupation. It should be noted that the International Bank of Azerbaijan is the first bank that began its activities in the liberated territories. The first ATM was installed in the Hadrut settlement at the beginning of December.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Azerbaijan has allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz