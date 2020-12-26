By Trend

The second container train carrying export cargo from Turkey to China arrived at the Baku International Sea Trade Port (Port of Baku), a source in the Port of Baku told Trend.

According to the source, the freight train is currently in the Azerbaijani port of Alat.

"The unloading of cargo in the Baku port and loading onto the Beket Ata feeder ship will take 6 hours. The freight train consists of 42 containers, each 40 feet long, with a total of 1,400 refrigerators. Starting from 2021, container trains will regularly run on this route twice a month," the port said.

"The total length of the route is 8,693 kilometers (2 continents, 2 seas, and 5 countries). Estimated travel time from Turkey to China is 12 days," the source noted.

According to the source, the operators of the second export train, which departed from Istanbul to Chinese Xi'an city via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, are also members of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM) - ADY Container (Azerbaijan), KTZ Express (Kazakhstan), GR Logistics (Georgia) and Pacific Eurasia Logistics (Turkey).

This train, like the first one, will be delivered from the port of Alat (Baku) to the port of Aktau (Kazakhstan) by the Beket Ata feeder ship, owned by Kazmortransflot, which is operated by ADY Container.

To remind, the first freight train carrying export goods from Turkey to China arrived at the Port of Baku on December 10, 2020, after which the cargo was loaded onto the Beket Ata feeder ship for 6-7 hours and went to the Kazakh Aktau port.

In addition, during 2020, a total of 12,672 TEU containers were transported by feeder ships via TMTM across the Caspian Sea.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz