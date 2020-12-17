By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of Azerbaijan’s electricity production amounted to 2.1 billion kWh in November, which is a decrease by 59.3 million kWh compared to the same month of 2019, the Energy Ministry has reported.

During the reported period, electricity export in the country decreased as well. Thus, electricity export in Azerbaijan amounted to 89.1 million kWh, which is a decrease by 45.5 million kWh. In the meantime, electricity import in the country amounted to 10.6 million kWh, which is an increase by 3 million kWh compared to the November 2019.

Moreover, the electricity production in the country decreased by 197.7 million kWh compared to the same period last year, and amounted to 23.4 billion kWh in January-November 2020.

During the first eleven months of the year, electricity generation at thermal power plants increased by 273.8 million kWh to 22 billion kWh, decreased by 470.8 million kWh to 1 billion kWh at hydroelectric power plants and decreased by 0.8 million kWh to 316.3 million kWh at other sources, compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Furthermore, wind power plants produced 88.8 million kWh of electricity, solar power plants 45 million kWh and solid household waste incineration plants 182.4 million kWh.

Meanwhile, the electricity production during the first eleven months of the year, amounted to 20.8 billion kWh on Azerenergy OJSC (including 20 billion kWh at thermal power plants and 841.7 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants), 397 million kWh at the State Energy Agency of Nakhchivan AR (including 205.7 million kWh at thermal power plants, 152 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants and 39.4 million kWh at solar power plants) and 2 billion kWh on independent power plants. In addition, electricity production at wind power plants on Azerishig OJSC amounted to 69.2 million kWh.

Additionally, during the reported period, electricity exports decreased by 254.7 million kWh to 990.2 million kWh, while electricity imports decreased by 2.8 million kWh to 125.6 million kWh, compared to the same period of 2019.

