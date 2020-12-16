By Trend

Asphalting of roads to the Sugovushan and Talysh villages of the Tartar district, which have been liberated from Armenian occupation, has begun, Trend reports on Dec.16 citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The total length of the roads is 28.5 km.

The roads to the mentioned villages were completely disabled and destroyed.

They are restored in accordance with the 2nd technical category. The width of the concrete-asphalt pavement of the two-lane road is 9 meters.

The construction work is carried out under the direct control of the agency's management.

The construction of the main road bed from the city of Tartar to the village of Sugovushan (21 km) and further to Talysh (7.5 km) has been completed, and the laying of a concrete-asphalt pavement has been started on an area of ​​more than 250,000 square meters.

At the next stage, it’s planned to build roads from the nearly located village of Chayly to the village of Talysh (8 km), and further to the village of Gashalty Garagoyunlu (Goranboy district) through the village of Tap Garagoyunlu (22.5 km).

The connection of these roads will provide movement to the city of Tartar, as well as alternatively in the same direction from the city of Naftalan.

The above-mentioned roads were built back in the 1970s in connection with the Sugovushan reservoir’s construction by the order of that time’s head of Azerbaijan National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The villages of Sugovushan and Talysh were liberated during the 44-day war (from Sept.27 through early Nov. 2020).

