By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate November 16 1.7 November 23 1.7 November 17 1.7 November 24 1.7 November 18 1.7 November 25 1.7 November 19 1.7 November 26 1.7 November 20 1.7 November 27 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0089 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0222. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.0056 manat (0.3 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate November 16 2.0149 November 23 2.0182 November 17 2.0161 November 24 2.0137 November 18 2.0175 November 25 2.0246 November 19 2.0141 November 26 2.0272 November 20 2.0206 November 27 2.0271 Average weekly 2.0166 Average weekly 2.0222

The official rate of the manat against the ruble went down by 0.0002.

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate November 16 1.7 November 23 1.7 November 17 1.7 November 24 1.7 November 18 1.7 November 25 1.7 November 19 1.7 November 26 1.7 November 20 1.7 November 27 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0089 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0222. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.0056 manat (0.3 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate November 16 2.0149 November 23 2.0182 November 17 2.0161 November 24 2.0137 November 18 2.0175 November 25 2.0246 November 19 2.0141 November 26 2.0272 November 20 2.0206 November 27 2.0271 Average weekly 2.0166 Average weekly 2.0222

The official rate of the manat against the ruble went down by 0.0002.

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz