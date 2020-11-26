By Trend

The water resources of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district liberated from the Armenian occupation will be re-explored and evaluated, Faig Mutallimov, employee of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, said, Trend reports on Nov. 26.

“There are many lakes on the territory of the district, such as Boyuk Alagol, Kichik Alagol, Ganligol, Dibgol, Eyrigol, Nakhirgol, Boyuk Gol, but the biggest ones are Boyuk Alagol, Kichik Alagol,” the representative of the ministry said.

“Boyuk Alagol lake is located at an altitude of 2,729 meters above sea level, its area is 510 hectares, the length is 3,670 meters and the maximum depth is 9.4 meters,” Mutallimov said. “There are about 30 small lakes in the basin of this lake, including those that dry up in summer. Among them the biggest ones are Kichik Alagol, Chilligol and Dikpillakan. The surface of the lake is covered with ice up to 1 meter thick from the beginning of November till the end of April. The water temperature is 14-15 degrees in June-August.”

Mutallimov added that seven rivers flow into Boyuk Alagol and the biggest of them are Gurbagali and Azadchay.

"The second biggest lake in Kalbajar - Kichik Alagol, is located 2 km southeast of Boyuk Alagol Lake,” he added. “Its territory is 0.9 sq. km, length 2,000 meters, maximum depth 4 meters and most of the surface is covered with plants. Its waters flow into Boyuk Alagol Lake. Several small rivers and groundwater feed the lake. The temperature on the surface of the water does not exceed 14-16 degrees in summer. Water contains hydrocarbons and calcium. The surface of the lake is covered with ice from late October till early May."

The representative of the ministry also added that many big and small rivers flow through the district, but the biggest rivers are Tartar (200 km long) and Khachin.

