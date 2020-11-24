By Trend

The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 24 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 24 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 82.3055 manat or $48.415 (2.59 percent) and amounted to 3,101.5225 manat or $1,824.425 per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 8.5255 manat or $5.015 (0.21 percent) and amounted to 3,974.073 manat ($2,337.69).

The price of silver decreased by 1.4612 manat or 85 cents (3.54 percent) and amounted to 39.7621 manat ($23.38).

The price of platinum decreased by 27.0045 manat or $15.885 (1.67 percent) and amounted to 1.590,027 manat (93 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 139.1025 manat or $81.82 (4.3 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 78.897 manat or $46.41 (5.2 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 2.1691 manat or $1.27 (5.2 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 98.6935 manat or $58.05 (2.4 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 610.742 manat or $359.26 (24.5 percent), silver grew by 10.6938 manat or $6.29 (36.8 percent), palladium rose by 979.778 manat or $576.34 (32.7 percent) and platinum increased by 44.9905 manat or $26.465 (2.9 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Nov. 24, 2020 3,101.5225 39.7621 1,590.027 3,974.073 Nov. 23, 2020 3,183.828 41.2233 1,617.0315 3,982.5985 Oct. 24, 2020 3,240.625 41.9312 1,511.13 4,072.7665 Nov. 24, 2019 2,490.7805 29.0683 1,545.0365 2,994.295 Change in a day: in man. -82.3055 -1.4612 -27.0045 -8.5255 in % -2.59 -3.54 -1.67 -0.21 Change in a month in man. -139.1025 -2.1691 78.897 -98.6935 in % -4.3 -5.2 5.2 -2.4 Change in a year in man. 610.742 10.6938 44.9905 979.778 in % 24.5 36.8 2.9 32.7

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz