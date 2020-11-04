By Ayya Lmahamad

Armenia’s indiscriminate missile attacks on Azerbaijan’s civilian infrastructure have killed 91 civilians and also caused damage to nearly 30 business entities.

This was stated during the visit of Chairman of the Agency for Development of Small and Medium Business Orkhan Mammadov to Barda city that was hit by Armenian missile strike that killed 25 civilians on October 28. Among the killed were several businessmen.

Armenian attacks have also damaged nearly 30 business entities operating in the spheres of trade, catering and services. In addition, the Agency has received information about the damage caused to almost 300 business entities in the fields of livestock, crop production, trade, catering and production.

As a result of shelling by the Armenian armed forces of both the frontline territories and cities and regions located far away from the conflict zone, the activity of business entities has either been stopped or have face significant financial losses.

Likewise, according to preliminary calculations, the damage caused to the business entities is estimated at millions of manats.

It should be noted that the Agency continues to collect and process information and specify the damage on site to establish the damage caused to businesses in connection with the Armenian military provocations.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

Starting from September 27, Armenia launched a missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities and regions - Ganja, Barda, Mingachevir, Khizi, Absheron, Tartar, Gabala, Kurdamir, Siyazan, Goranboy, Aghdam among others. In addition, Armenia targeted Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Novorossiysk pipelines and Oghuz- Gabala-Baku water pipeline.

Additionally, a lot of historical monuments had been seriously damaged or destroyed in a result of Armenian military aggression.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz