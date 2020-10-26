By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s electric power producer Azerenergy JSC will install electricity substations in Azerbaijani regions that have been newly-liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The company is completing design works on construction and installation of new 110 kW capacity substations and implementation of high-voltage power lines with voltage of 100 kW in newly-liberated areas.

Four substations with the capacity of 110 kW will be built in Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadlin regions and connect them with 110 kW power lines.

At the same time, Azerishig OJSC carries out relevant design works on construction of 35 kW substation. Work is underway to supply equipment for substations, lines and other areas under construction.

It is planned to accelerate the work at the substations, including high-voltage lines, and then to create a distribution network at the stage of urban development.

Likewise, except for the above mentioned four regions, design works on construction of power supply and reconstruction of existing in the territories that will be liberated from occupation are carried out in the shortest possible time.

It should be noted that the goal of the company is to provide electricity to the liberated regions and villages as soon as possible.

The Azerbaijani Army has so far liberated from occupation Jabrayil, Fuzuli cities, Hadrut town, many villages in Khojavand and Jabrayil districts since military operations that started on September 27 after Armenian attacks on Azerbaijani Army positions and civilians.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

