By Trend

The Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan on Monday.

According to the ministry, the minister congratulated the ambassador on the start of diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan and wished him success. Jabbarov noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with Japan, expands cooperation between our countries in various fields, including in the economic sphere.

It was noted that there is a potential for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan in the economic, trade, transport, and logistics spheres, as well as in the mining industry, agriculture, tourism, and public-private partnerships.

Also, the Minister of Economy informed the Ambassador about Armenia's occupation policy and the latest military provocations against Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan's counter-offensive operation on its territory within the framework of international humanitarian law. It was emphasized that the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions of Azerbaijan by the Armenian armed forces is a real threat to regional peace and security.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada noted that his country is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan and will make every effort to develop economic ties.

Following the meeting, the sides discussed directions for expanding the legal framework, developing economic partnerships, investing, creating joint ventures, and other issues of mutual interest.

