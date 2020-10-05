By Ayya Lmahamad

SOCAR Energy Ukraine, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, has been ranked among the TOP 25 international companies - leaders in their fields and directions in the Ukrainian market.

The ranking was announced in Ukrainian edition "Authority of Money" named the TOP 25 international companies - leaders in their industries and directions on the Ukrainian market.

SOCAR representative office in Ukraine was opened in 2008. Today, the network of premium-class filling stations includes 55 filling stations in 11 regions of Ukraine. Other activities of SOCAR Energy Ukraine include the sale of all types of fuel in large and small wholesale, its storage and transportation. Moreover, in 2018 Trading House "Socar Ukraine" became the largest private importer of natural gas to the country.

The company has invested over $6 million in the development of social and cultural projects. Among the largest projects are construction of the Heydar Aliyev Park in Kiev, reconstruction of the Friendship Park in Irpin, reconstruction of the square and fountain in front of the Krushelnitskaya Opera and Ballet Theatre in Lviv.

Additionally, among the TOP 25 companies operating in Ukraine were Amway, Credit Agricole Bank, Dell Technologies, FMC Ukraine, Groupe SEB, Idea Bank, Karcher, lifecell, LG, L'Oreal, Mastercard, Microlife, Nestle, Pepsi Co, Radisson Hotels, Royal Canin, TUI Ukraine, Visa, Gedeon Richter, Laboratoire Innotech International, Mareven Food Europe, McDonalds, Renault Ukraine, Zeppelin Ukraine.

