By Trend
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 136.36 manat (4.1 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,223.86 manat, which is 2.9 percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Sept. 14
|
3,309.424
|
Sept. 21
|
3,320.75
|
Sept. 15
|
3,342.209
|
Sept. 22
|
3,256.75
|
Sept. 16
|
3,331.46
|
Sept. 23
|
3,208.427
|
Sept. 17
|
3,297.24
|
Sept. 24
|
3,149.01
|
Sept. 18
|
3,318.409
|
Sept. 25
|
3,184.39
|
Average weekly
|
3,319.7484
|
Average weekly
|
3,223.86
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan dropped by 6.0565 manat (13.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 40.9066 manat, which is 11.1 percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Sept. 14
|
45.5867
|
Sept. 21
|
45.6101
|
Sept. 15
|
46.6344
|
Sept. 22
|
42.0847
|
Sept. 16
|
46.3701
|
Sept. 23
|
39.9877
|
Sept. 17
|
45.5135
|
Sept. 24
|
37.2969
|
Sept. 18
|
46.0226
|
Sept. 25
|
39.5536
|
Average weekly
|
46.0255
|
Average weekly
|
40.9066
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 130.591 manat (8.2 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,495.4532 manat, which is 7.7 percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Sept. 14
|
1,597.703
|
Sept. 21
|
1,597.81
|
Sept. 15
|
1,638.205
|
Sept. 22
|
1,521.31
|
Sept. 16
|
1,657.6
|
Sept. 23
|
1,469.497
|
Sept. 17
|
1,606.13
|
Sept. 24
|
1,421.43
|
Sept. 18
|
1,603.253
|
Sept. 25
|
1,467.219
|
Average weekly
|
1,620.5782
|
Average weekly
|
1,495.4532
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 257.502 manat (6.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,857.046 manat, which is 3.4 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Sept. 14
|
3,950.817
|
Sept. 21
|
4,063.36
|
Sept. 15
|
3,941.017
|
Sept. 22
|
3,897.28
|
Sept. 16
|
4,047.77
|
Sept. 23
|
3,773.822
|
Sept. 17
|
4,038.3
|
Sept. 24
|
3,744.91
|
Sept. 18
|
3,983.865
|
Sept. 25
|
3,805.858
|
Average weekly
|
3,992.3538
|
Average weekly
|
3,857.046
