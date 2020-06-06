By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 25 - June 1 1.7 May 26 - June 2 1.7 May 27 - June 3 1.7 May 28 - June 4 1.7 May 29 - June 5 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro dropped by 0.362 manat or 1.9 percent.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9048 manat per euro, showing a decline of 2.5 percent.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 25 - June 1 1.8927 May 26 - June 2 1.8914 May 27 - June 3 1.9044 May 28 - June 4 1.9066 May 29 - June 5 1.9289 Average weekly 1,8580 Average weekly 1.9048

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.004 manat or 1.6 percent.

The average AZN/RUB rate amounted to 0.0246 manat per ruble, respectively, decreasing by 3.4 percent

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 25 - June 1 0.242 May 26 - June 2 0.247 May 27 - June 3 0.248 May 28 - June 4 0.248 May 29 - June 5 0.246 Average weekly 0.238 Average weekly 0.246

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0023 manat or 0.9 percent.

The AZN/TRY average rate amounted to 0.2512 manat per lira, a decrease of 0.4 percent.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate May 25 - June 1 0.2496 May 26 - June 2 0.2499 May 27 - June 3 0.2527 May 28 - June 4 0.2519 May 29 - June 5 0.2519 Average weekly 0.2502 Average weekly 0.2512

---

