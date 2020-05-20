By Trend

The construction of social services on modern, flexible and optimal mechanisms based on innovative approaches also contributes to the successes achieved in the social sphere in our country and the implementation of measures to support employment and social security in connection with the pandemic.

DOST Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, established by decree of President Ilham Aliyev in 2018 as the main goal of the social reform program, is distinguished by its exemplary work to ensure citizen satisfaction, social justice, transparency, targeting, accessibility and equality.

The launch of an innovative service - the DOST project on the initiative of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva after ASAN Service - is evidence that the social policy pursued in our country has become a tradition.On May 19, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, the center DOST No. 3 of the Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, located in the Nizami district of Baku, was transferred to citizens.At the same time, the commissioning of the new DOST center is one of the steps taken to ensure the well-being and satisfaction of Azerbaijani citizens.

Having got acquainted with the recently commissioned DOST center, the president said in an interview with Azerbaijani television that Azerbaijan is also a leader in this area: “The launch of the DOST centers is a vivid demonstration of the work done in the social sphere and reforms.The third center is already opening, and the first two centers are very successful. The level of approval of citizens reached 96 percent. The services provided here are, of course, a great innovation in the field of social security, and it is no coincidence that several countries have already applied to us for this experience, and Azerbaijan is ready to share its experience.

From the first day of the coronavirus pandemic, Azerbaijan has shown the world that it is able to cope with an invisible “enemy” at its own expense.In his interview, President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the work done in Azerbaijan on the prevention of coronavirus and the measures that need to be taken, noting that Azerbaijan is a country with great respect and high authority in the world.

Otherwise, we would not have been elected to the UN Security Council eight years ago with the support of 155 countries. Otherwise, we would not have been elected president by unanimous decision of the Non-Aligned Movement, by the decision of 120 countries.

Speaking as chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement in 2019–2021, as a responsible member of the world community, Azerbaijan has focused on ways to overcome the scourge of our common home - the planet - with mutual support and joint efforts of the world.President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan was always ready to share its positive experience in combating the pandemic with other countries: “Work with coronavirus in Azerbaijan was carried out in the right direction from the very beginning, and the Azerbaijani people and international organizations see and appreciate this.Today I receive hundreds of letters a day from citizens. That is, I received thousands of letters from the first days of the pandemic, and all these letters are letters of thanks. Because really preventive measures saved us from big troubles. Again, everything is measured by comparison. ”

Thanks to the foresight and timely decisions of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has successfully established itself in these difficult and difficult times, overcame all problems and became an example for the whole world. Ensuring the health of its citizens and their social protection has always been a priority for the Azerbaijani state. As the president noted: Azerbaijan is one of those countries that have always been open-minded, and the pandemic has once again confirmed this.

