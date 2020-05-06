By Trend

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on May 6 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 7.589 manat and amounted to 2,895.058 manat per ounce.

The price of silver rose up by 0.4558 manat and amounted to 25.5967 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum grew by 0.723 manat and amounted to 1,305.456 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 82.076 manat and amounted to 3,089.487 manat per ounce.

Precious metals May 6, 2020 May 5, 2020 Gold XAU 2,895.058 2,887.569 Silver XAG 25.5967 25.1409 Platinum XPT 1,305.456 1,304.733 Palladium XPD 3,089.487 3,171.563

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 6)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz