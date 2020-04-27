By Ayya Lmhammad

Azerbaijan’s leasing company Agroleasing OJSC will allocate AZN 21,5 million ($12.6m) to purchase 75 grain harvesters, local media reported.

According to the report, “Agroleasing” will purchase 50 grain harvesters with shredders and 25 combines with mechanisms for use in mountainous areas.

"Azfert" Ltd. will be the supplier of the combines.

OJSC “Agroleasing” was founded in 2004 by the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan. It oversees providing the country and producer with mineral fertilizers, process equipment, pedigree cattle, seedlings, wheat and maize, etc.

It should be noted that agriculture accounts to roughly 6.2% of the country’s GDP, while employing over 38% of the total labor force compared to 1% in the oil sector. Agricultural holdings are 99.8% private, out of which 66.8% are family farms, 32.8% are engaged as subsistence farming, and 0.2% are run by agricultural enterprises.

