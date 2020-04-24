By Trend

Azerbaijan produced engineering goods and machinery worth 112 million manat ($65.9 million) from January through March 2020, which is 16 percent less than in the same period of 2019, Trend reports referring to the data from the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.

The volume of production of cars, trailers and semi-trailers increased by 7.3 times (190 cars were produced for a month, which led to an increase of 39 percent) from January through March 2020 compared to the same period of last year.

The production of other vehicles also increased by 89.8 percent. The production of sucker rod pumps also increased by 42.4 percent.

The production of fountain fittings decreased by 3.2 times up to 15.2 tons, fire extinguishers – by 2.3 times, up to 1,400 pieces. The production of industrial machines also decreased. The production of tractors decreased up to 85 pieces (a decline of 3.7 times).

Products Products produced from January through March 2020 Change compared to the period from January through March 2019 (%) The number of finished products in the warehouses as of April 1, 2020 Fountain fittings (tons) 15.2 31.3 - Sucker rod pumps (pieces) 2,022 142.4 244 Industrial machines (pieces) 142 95.3 86 Fire extinguishers (pieces) 1,400 44 - Tractors (pieces) 85 27.2 302 Cars (pieces) 672 340 221

