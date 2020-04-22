By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

The volume of cargo transportation by all types of vehicles in Azerbaijan in the first quarter of 2020 amounted to 50.8 million tons, which is 0.3 percent less than the same period in 2019, local media reported citing the Azerbaijani State Statistical Committee on April 22.

The Committee informed that in the structure of cargo transportation, the share of private transport enterprises accounted for 78.2 percent, the share of the public sector - 21.8 percent.

At the same time, the volume of cargo transportation by non-governmental transport enterprises in January-March 2020 decreased by 1.3 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

During the reporting period, 3.6 million tons were transported by rail (including transit cargo), which is 0.6 percent less than in January-March 2019.

Based on the statistics, 1.499 million tons of various cargoes were transported by sea (a decrease of 3 percent), road transport - 29.9 million tons (an increase of 1 percent), and air transport - 69.5 thousand tons (an increase of 53.4 percent).

According to the provided data, 9 million 506.9 thousand tons of oil were transported through internal oil pipelines (a decline of 5 percent). The remaining volume of transportation fell on gas pipelines.

