By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan will fully implement the new Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system in the country's energy system by late 2020, Baba Rzayev, head of Azerenerji OJS, the country's largest electrical power producer, has said.

“Initially, the new system will cover 21 power plants and 80 substations, consisting of the main and backup dispatch centers and 7 regional monitoring centers. The new SCADA project is expected to be completed by the end of the year,” Rzayev said.

He made the remarks during the inauguration of the reconstructed main department, scientific-educational and laboratory complex of Azerenerji on Monday.

The head of the company noted that through this center it is planned to automatically control the energy system, the processes of import-export of electricity and regulation. “Operations are carried out remotely without human intervention. The laboratories of the complex, equipped with the latest equipment, will be able to test and certify geotechnics, geodesy, construction, chemistry, testing of metals and building materials and other laboratory work, ”Rzayev emphasized.

This, in turn, will ensure long-term operation of the energy system in the country. As Azerenerji noted earlier, the current work is the second stage of work on the introduction of SCADA in the energy system of Azerbaijan. It should be noted that the first phase was carried out in 2005-2011.

